‘Welcome to Derry’ trailer: Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise is back to feed on fear

Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise is back in the trailer of Welcome to Derry, the prequel series to the It film franchise based on Stephen King’s novel.

Dropped by the makers on Sunday, the events of the show take place in the year 1962. The two-minute-04-second long trailer explores the ominous build-up to one of the cycles of child disappearances and mass hysteria in the cursed town of Derry, Maine.

As the lore goes, the shape-shifting creature known as It awakens every 27 years to feed on fear — and on children.

The cast features Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso.

Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, in collaboration with New Line Cinema and Double Dream, Welcome to Derry is developed by It director Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs. The series is co-showrun by Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane.

Welcome to Derry is set to premiere on HBO Max in October.