MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 28 July 2025

‘Welcome to Derry’ trailer: Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise is back to feed on fear

The prequel series to ‘It’ film franchise, based on Stephen King’s novel, is set to debut on HBO Max in October

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.07.25, 11:26 AM
A still from ‘Welcome to Derry’

A still from ‘Welcome to Derry’ Youtube

Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise is back in the trailer of Welcome to Derry, the prequel series to the It film franchise based on Stephen King’s novel.

Dropped by the makers on Sunday, the events of the show take place in the year 1962. The two-minute-04-second long trailer explores the ominous build-up to one of the cycles of child disappearances and mass hysteria in the cursed town of Derry, Maine.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the lore goes, the shape-shifting creature known as It awakens every 27 years to feed on fear — and on children.

The cast features Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso.

Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, in collaboration with New Line Cinema and Double Dream, Welcome to Derry is developed by It director Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs. The series is co-showrun by Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane.

Welcome to Derry is set to premiere on HBO Max in October.

RELATED TOPICS

Welcome To Derry Trailer Welcome To Derry IT Stephen King
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

EC says 36 lakh Bihar voters not found, haze on illegal immigration theory

There have been complaints of arbitrariness by enrolment officials in a hurry to meet the July 25 deadline to collect the enumeration forms, filled in by prospective voters
India's batter Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century during the fifth day of the fourth Test match between India and England, at the Old Trafford cricket ground, in Manchester, England, Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

This team is making its own history. Many people had written us off but team continued to fight

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT