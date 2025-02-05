Trailer out for The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan-starrer ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

Lionsgate has dropped the trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow, a psychological drama starring The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan. Set to hit theatres on May 16, the Trey Edward Shults-directed film is set to clash with Final Destination: Bloodlines, set for a theatrical release on the same day.

According to the official synopsis, Hurry Up Tomorrow is about “a musician plagued by insomnia [who] is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence”.

The two-minute-12-second long trailer, packed with fast-paced and immersive visuals, hints at a complicated relationship between The Weeknd and Ortega’s characters. Interestingly, the film shares its title with The Weeknd’s forthcoming album, which serves as the concluding chapter of his musical trilogy that began with After Hours (2020). The second instalment in the trilogy was Dawn FM (2022).

The screenplay for Hurry Up Tomorrow is co-written by Trey Edward Shults, The Weeknd, and his producing partner Reza Fahim, based on an original idea from the musician himself. The Weeknd also serves as a producer alongside Fahim, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss, while Ortega and Shults take on executive producer roles.

Shults last directed the 2019 critically acclaimed drama Waves. His previous works include the psychological horror It Comes at Night (2017) and his breakout feature Krisha (2015).

Jenna Ortega continues her rise in Hollywood with this role following her acclaimed performances in Netflix’s Wednesday, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the Scream franchise, and A24’s X. Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan, fresh off his unforgettable performance in Saltburn, has built a strong reputation with roles in The Banshees of Inisherin and The Batman.

For The Weeknd, this marks his first leading role in a feature film following his work on HBO’s The Idol and a brief cameo in Uncut Gems.