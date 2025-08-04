Prime Video unveils trailer for ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ starring Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt

Prime Video recently dropped the trailer for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, the prequel to the 2022 action-thriller The Terminal List. Set to debut globally on August 27, the new series promises to delve deeper into the gritty world of covert operations with Taylor Kitsch taking centre stage as Ben Edwards.

The series will premiere with its first three episodes on launch day, followed by weekly releases culminating in the season finale on September 24.

Co-created by bestselling author Jack Carr and returning showrunner David DiGilio, Dark Wolf traces the origin story of Ben Edwards — from his time as a Navy SEAL to his recruitment into the murky world of CIA Special Operations. The series will also see Chris Pratt reprise his role as James Reece, tying the prequel to the events of the original series.

Joining Kitsch and Pratt in the ensemble cast are Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings, Robert Wisdom as Jed Haverford, Luke Hemsworth as Jules Landry, Dar Salim as Mohammed Farooq, Rona-Lee Shimon as Eliza Perash, Shiraz Tzarfati as Tal Varon, and Jared Shaw as Ernest ‘Boozer’ Vickers, among others.

The series is executive produced by Kitsch and Pratt through Indivisible Productions, along with David DiGilio, Jack Carr, Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick for Hill District Media, Max Adams, Jared Shaw, and acclaimed pilot director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun).

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, MRC, and Civic Center Media.