Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried headline psychological thriller ‘The Housemaid’; trailer out

Brandon Sklenar and Michele Morrone round out the cast of this Paul Feig-directed adaptation of Frieda McFadden’s 2022 novel of the same name

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.09.25, 10:30 AM
Sydney Sweeney in \\\'The Housemaid\\\' trailer

Sydney Sweeney in 'The Housemaid' trailer YouTube

Lionsgate on Tuesday released the first trailer for The Housemaid, a psychological thriller directed by Paul Feig and written by Rebecca Sonnenshine.

The film stars Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar and Michele Morrone, and is based on Frieda McFadden’s 2022 novel of the same name. It is produced by Todd Lieberman for Hidden Pictures, with Feig and Laura Fischer also serving as producers.

The Housemaid follows Millie (Sweeney), a young woman attempting to rebuild her life after a brief stint in jail. She becomes a housekeeper for the affluent Winchester family, hoping to find stability.

However, as she grows closer to the couple, she uncovers disturbing secrets lurking beneath their polished exterior.

“Tension and scares and comedy are so wrapped together. It was a dream come true,” Feig said at CinemaCon earlier this year, as per Variety.

“I could not put [The Housemaid] down. I ended up reading all three in one week. There’s characters that are flawed, and they are messy,” Sweeney, a fan of the original novel, said.

The Housemaid is scheduled to hit theaters on December 19.

Sydney Sweeney The Housemaid Amanda Seyfried
