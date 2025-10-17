Nidhi Saxena’s ‘Secret of a Mountain Serpent’ wins New Voice Award at Bangkok International Film Festival

Filmmaker Nidhi Saxena’s Secret of a Mountain Serpent won the New Voice Award at the Bangkok International Film Festival 2025, production banner Forest Flower Films said on Thursday.

“Nidhi Saxena’s Secret of a Mountain Serpent has been honoured with the “Best New Director – New Voices Award” at the prestigious Bangkok International Film Festival 2025 (BKKIFF) @bkkiffofficial. The New Voices section, dedicated to emerging filmmakers from around the world, celebrates bold, original storytelling and cinematic innovation,” wrote the makers, sharing the news on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through Secret of a Mountain Serpent, Nidhi Saxena @the_kabootari brings to life a deeply layered story that explores identity, folklore, and the timeless connection between man and nature — a film that resonates far beyond borders.,” they added.

Starring Adil Hussain and Trimala Adhikari, the Indo-Italian-Sri Lankan co-production had its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. Produced by Forest Flower Film in collaboration with Camera d’Or-winning Sri Lankan filmmaker Vimukthi Jayasundara, the film marks Saxena’s second feature.

Secret of a Mountain Serpent was developed with support from the Biennale College Cinema fund — a recognition that made Saxena the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive the grant.

Set in a Himalayan town against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, the film explores the life of Barkha (Trimala Adhikari), and the other women who are left behind as most of the men are gone. Barkha ultimately finds herself drawn to Manik Guho, a mysterious outsider played by Adil Hussain.

The movie is set to be screened at the 14th Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), which will be held from October 30 to November 2.

The 2025 edition of BKKIFF took place from September 27 to October 15.