PVR INOX to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday with two-week film festival

PVR INOX is set to celebrate Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday with a nationwide film festival. Starting on October 31, the two-week event will screen seven of Khan’s most celebrated films across more than 75 cinemas in over 30 cities, the multiplex chain announced on Friday.

The lineup includes a mix of Khan’s films from different genres: the action-comedy Chennai Express, romantic epic Devdas, political drama Dil Se, and recent blockbuster Jawan. Rounding out the selection are Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om.

“Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films find their way back to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion,” Khan said in a statement to Variety. “These movies are not just my stories, they belong to the audience that have lovingly embraced them over the last 33 years.”

He thanked PVR INOX for curating the festival and expressed appreciation for his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, “for always believing in stories that connect us all”.

Niharika Bijli, lead strategist at PVR INOX, described Khan as “more than a global icon – he’s an emotion,” adding that the festival is “a tribute to his artistry – and to the joy and hope he continues to bring to audiences around the world”.

The retrospective forms part of PVR INOX’s ongoing effort to re-release classic cinema for younger viewers while rekindling nostalgia for long-time moviegoers. Earlier the multiplex chain had organised retrospectives of Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan’s films.