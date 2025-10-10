‘Nishir Daak’ trailer: Hoichoi’s latest thriller blends music with the supernatural

Hoichoi has dropped the trailer for Nishir Daak, a supernatural series directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, where music becomes a conduit for the unknown.

Set in the remote village of Sonamukhi, the series follows six PhD students who arrive to research a long-forgotten classical singer, Nishigandha Bhaduri, who was once praised by Rabindranath Tagore.

Their academic pursuit soon turns sinister as they uncover whispers of a curse, blurring the line between melody and menace. “Nishir Daak brings together folklore, fear, and the haunting pull of music into a gripping supernatural experience,” Hoichoi said in a press communique.

The ensemble cast includes Sreeja Dutta, Surangana Bandyopadhyay, Rajdeep Gupta, Somak Ghosh, Rik Chatterjee, Sweta Mishra. Arunava Dey, Raunak Bhowmick, Mukul Kumar Jana, Satyam Bhattacharya, Mainak Banerjee, Anubhav Kanjilal, Arnab Banerjee, and Chhandak Choudhury round out the cast.

Conceived by Arya Ray and written by Sreejib, the series features music by Binit Ranjan Moitra and cinematography by Tuban.

“Darkness descends, fear grows. The footsteps of a disembodied being approach. What awaits at the end of the story? Liberation or death,” the streamer wrote in the social media caption.

Nishir Daak will premiere on Hoichoi on October 17.