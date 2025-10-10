MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 October 2025

‘Nishir Daak’ trailer: Hoichoi’s latest thriller blends music with the supernatural

Directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, the series is set to premiere on October 17

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.10.25, 12:41 PM
A still from ‘Nishir Daak’

A still from ‘Nishir Daak’ Hoichoi

Hoichoi has dropped the trailer for Nishir Daak, a supernatural series directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, where music becomes a conduit for the unknown.

Set in the remote village of Sonamukhi, the series follows six PhD students who arrive to research a long-forgotten classical singer, Nishigandha Bhaduri, who was once praised by Rabindranath Tagore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their academic pursuit soon turns sinister as they uncover whispers of a curse, blurring the line between melody and menace. “Nishir Daak brings together folklore, fear, and the haunting pull of music into a gripping supernatural experience,” Hoichoi said in a press communique.

The ensemble cast includes Sreeja Dutta, Surangana Bandyopadhyay, Rajdeep Gupta, Somak Ghosh, Rik Chatterjee, Sweta Mishra. Arunava Dey, Raunak Bhowmick, Mukul Kumar Jana, Satyam Bhattacharya, Mainak Banerjee, Anubhav Kanjilal, Arnab Banerjee, and Chhandak Choudhury round out the cast.

Conceived by Arya Ray and written by Sreejib, the series features music by Binit Ranjan Moitra and cinematography by Tuban.

“Darkness descends, fear grows. The footsteps of a disembodied being approach. What awaits at the end of the story? Liberation or death,” the streamer wrote in the social media caption.

Nishir Daak will premiere on Hoichoi on October 17.

RELATED TOPICS

Nishir Daak Hoichoi Joydeep Mukherjee Horror Thriller
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘No upgrade to Pakistan’s current capabilities’: US denies reports of missile sale

The US Embassy in India issues a firm clarification, stresses that the recent defense contract referenced in media reports involves only sustainment and spare parts, not new missile deliveries or capability upgrades
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Quote left Quote right

BJP rule has become a curse for Dalits. The ongoing chain of violence against them is terrifying

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT