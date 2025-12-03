‘Saiyaara’ actors Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda rule IMDb’s 2025 list of most popular Indian stars

Saiyaara actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have topped IMDb’s 2025 list of most popular Indian stars, the online database said on Wednesday.

“The IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 list is comprised of stars who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly rankings throughout 2025. These rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide,” reads a post on IMDb’s official Instagram page.

The announcement video also features Kantara: Chapter 1 star Rishab Shetty in the tenth position, Dhadak 2 actress Triptii Dimri in the eighth position, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra actress Kalyani Priyadarshan in the seventh place.

Thamma actress Rashmika Mandanna occupied the sixth spot, and The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Lakshya in the fifth position. While Ishaan Khatter secured the fourth spot, Aamir Khan ranked third on IMDb’s list of most popular Indian stars.

Aneet, who is set to star in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s upcoming film Shakti Shalini, bagged the second spot on the list. Ahaan, on the other hand, secured the first position.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda also received the IMDb Breakout Star STARmeter Awards earlier this year.

Responding to the honour, Ahaan said, “This is deeply humbling for me. To be ranked No. 1 on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 list with my first film is nothing short of a dream come true and a full circle Paulo Coelho moment. But truly, if anything, this recognition makes me a little more aware of the responsibility I have towards my craft, and at the same time, it excites me for what's to come.”

Aneet also expressed gratitude for the love she has received since Saiyaara. “Being recognised by IMDb as one of the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 still feels a little unreal. Saiyaara changed my life in ways I am only beginning to understand, and to know that people across countries and languages connected with my work means more to me than I can explain,” she said.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara hit theatres on 18 July. The film revolves around the love story of struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday) and lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda).

The romantic musical drama, currently streaming on Netflix, made waves at the box office as well as music charts globally. It has grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide.