‘Harry Potter’ stars Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton reunite after a decade at NYC film screening; watch

Harry Potter actors Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton were spotted together publicly after over a decade, attending a special New York City screening of the American musical film Merrily We Roll Along, starring Radcliffe.

Radcliffe and Felton first met on the sets of the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

The two stars, known for their roles as Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, shared a hug and light-hearted chat. Their pictures from the screening have gone viral on social media.

Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along is based on a 2023 musical by composer Stephen Sondheim. The film is about the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends, writer Mary and playwright Charley.

Radcliffe also acted in the Broadway show of the musical, where he played Charley, for which he won a Tony Award in the best performance category.

Merrily We Roll Along is Radcliffe’s fifth Broadway show and marks his first Tony nomination. The musical also secured wins for best revival of a musical, best lead actor in a musical for Jonathan Groff and best orchestrations for Jonathan Tunick.

Meanwhile, Tom Felton recently reprised his role as Draco Malfoy in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, with his first performance that took place last month.

He returned to the iconic character for a 19-week engagement at New York's Lyric Theatre, marking his Broadway debut.