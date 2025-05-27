‘Criminal Justice’ Season 4 trailer : Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra gears up for his most complex case

Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra is set to return with another intriguing case in the fourth season of JioHotstar legal-drama series Criminal Justice, a trailer of which was dropped by the makers on Monday.

The two-minute video features Mohd Zeeshan Ayub as Dr. Raj Nagpal, arrested for the murder of his girlfriend, Roshni Salwa (Asha Negi). Raj’s wife, Anju Nagpal, played by Surveen Chawla, shows up at the residence of Pankaj Tripathi’s advocate Madhav Mishra, seeking legal help. As the case unfolds, many twists and turns appear.

“Har case mein ek crack hota hai, Mishra ji wahi se shuru karte hain,” wrote the streamer on Instagram alongside the video.

Adapted from the 2008 British series of the same name created by Peter Moffat, Criminal Justice debuted in 2019, followed by 2020’s Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and 2022’s Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach.

The fourth season also stars Sweta Basu Prasad, Mita Vasisht and Barkha Singh in key roles.

Tripathi was last seen in the third season of the Prime Video series Mirzapur alongside Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Varma. He is also set to appear in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino.

The fourth instalment of Criminal Justice is set to stream on JioHotstar from May 29.