Liked David Corenswet in ‘Superman’? These 7 roles prove he can wear many capes

James Gunn’s latest DC film, Superman, has introduced a new take on the iconic superhero — one that’s emotionally grounded, vulnerable and unmistakably human. Leading this fresh vision is 32-year-old actor, David Corenswet, who has stepped into the red boots of the Man of Steel with charm, rawness and relatability.

Starring alongside Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, Corenswet has also teamed up with the adorable furry friend Krypto the Superdog, bringing to us a Superman story that’s equal parts heartfelt and powerful.

While the spotlight is on Corenswet’s superhero transformation, this isn’t the first time the actor has dazzled audiences. Over the years, he has proved his acting prowess in several genres — be it period drama, comedy, horror or crime. As he soars across the screens, here’s a look at seven other standout performances by Corenswet that prove that he can wear many capes — not just the iconic red one.

The Politician — Breakout star in a political drama

Corenswet made his mark as River Barkley in Ryan Murphy’s political drama series on Netflix. As the golden boy and secret love interest of Ben Platt’s character Payton Hobart, the actor explores themes of mental health, sexuality and societal pressure.

The Politician revolves around Payton Hobart (Platt), a wealthy Santa Barbaran, who gets entangled in several political races in each season. Corenswet’s delicate yet compelling performance instantly caught the attention of viewers, making him a breakout star of the show

Hollywood — A WWII veteran-turned-actor

Another creation by Ryan Murphy, in 2020’s Hollywood, Corenswet plays Jack Castello, a World War II veteran who aspires to become a movie star in post-war Los Angeles. However, this version of the city is different from the real-world 1940s America where racism and homophobia were rampant.

The miniseries is a love letter to the golden age of cinema — presenting a Utopian version of Hollywood — where budding actors and filmmakers from all walks of life were included. Corenswet’s wide-eyed optimistic nature albeit gritty made his character Jack a memorable one, making for a charismatic performance that cemented his name as a leading man.

Look Both Ways – A breezy romcom role

Not just political and period dramas, Corenswet also stole our hearts with his breezy role in the Netflix romcom Look Both Ways that showed his ease with romantic films as well. Starring opposite Lili Reinhart, the actor played the role of Jake, an aspiring musician and one of the romantic leads in one of the film’s parallel timelines based on a life-changing decision. Corenswet’s version of the “what if” boyfriend — warm, supportive and charming — truly tugs at the heartstrings.

Pearl – A nameless projectionist in a horror flick

If you thought that Corenswet would miss out on horror, then you're wrong. It’s his role in Ti West’s Pearl, a psychological horror prequel to X, that would eventually land him his Superman gig. In a past interview, Gunn had revealed that he chose to cast the actor in his reboot movie after watching his performance in Pearl.

The actor has proven his knack for unsettling narratives with his role in Pearl, also starring Mia Goth. Corenswet plays the nameless projectionist who becomes embroiled in the titular character’s twisted world where she must tend to her ailing father on an isolated farm under the watchful eye of her mother.

Lady in the Lake – In a brief yet pivotal dream sequence

Right before Superman, Corenswet starred in Apple TV’s Lady in the Lake, where he featured alongside Natalie Portman. Set in 1960s Baltimore, the story follows a housewife-turned-journalist Maddie Schwartz (Portman) who investigates the disappearance of a young girl as her life gets intertwined with Cleo Sherwood (Moses Ingram).

Corenswet’s role as Maddie's ex-boyfriend Allan Durst added tension and intrigue to the series, enhancing its slow-burning suspense. Corenswet, dressed as a sailor, was one of the dancers during a dream sequence that Maddie envisions while being unconscious in the hospital.

Bonus: Corenswet might showcase superhuman strength as the caped hero, but he actually tripped and injured his shoulder while performing a difficult tap-dancing sequence down the stairs during the shoot for Lady in the Lake.

We Own This City – A narcotics officer exposing corruption

In this gritty HBO miniseries from the makers of The Wire, Corenswet portrays David McDougall, a real-life veteran officer with the Harford County Narcotics Task Force on a mission to expose corruption in the Baltimore Police Department. Taking a turn from his previous romantic and drama roles, the actor stepped into the shoes of the narcotics detective, who helped unfold years of corruption in the police force.

Twisters – A no-nonsense corporate guy

Perhaps his most versatile role was in last year’s Twisters, where he played a no-nonsense corporate guy named Scott trying to keep a check on a motley group of storm chasers working for a big corporation. Sporting the company’s uniform — a white polo paired with a baseball cap and bluetooth earphones — he seems stern yet amusing from the first get-go. With the sole mission of regulating all the tornado chasers like a surveillance bot, Corenswet’s data scientist takes himself “very seriously”, as the actor had said in an interview.

Fun fact: Corenswet was cast as the Man of Steel in Gunn’s movie during the shooting of Twisters. In a fun BTS moment, Anthony Ramos and David Corenswet worked on a scene inside a car. “Why is Clark Kent yelling at me,” Ramos jokingly says to his co-star, making for a laugh-out-loud moment and building anticipation for the Superman movie.