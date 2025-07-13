South Korean actor Cha Eunwoo grooves to viral song from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’; watch here

South Korean actor and singer Cha Eunwoo is winning hearts on the internet after posting a video of him dancing to the song Soda Pop from the recent Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters.

A fictional music band Saja Boys had performed the song in the film that topped Netflix’s global TV series charts, securing the No.1 spot in 22 countries.

On Saturday, while greeting the audience at his fan meet event — THE ROYAL, Cha Eunwoo surprised the crowd by grooving to the song. The K-pop icon, who is also a member of K-pop band Astro, was seen dressed in a regal, prince-inspired outfit fitting the event’s royal theme.

Helmed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters revolves around a girl band, Huntrix, whose members balance their double lives, moonlighting as demon hunters. They face a rival band, Saja Boys, in a competition unaware that the latter are demons in disguise.

The film’s soundtrack is packed with K-pop hits, featuring songs by artists like EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Kevin Woo, SamUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga. Soda Pop is among the tracks that have received significant popularity globally.

The Netflix film flaunts a star-studded cast, bringing renowned names as its voice actors, including Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Byung-hun.

Cha Eunwoo, 28, made his solo debut in February 2024 with his album Entity, featuring the lead single Stay. The singer is reportedly set to enroll for his compulsory military duties later this month.