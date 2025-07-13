MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘High School Musical’ star Vanessa Hudgens to welcome second child with husband Cole Tucker

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2023, welcomed their first child in July last year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.07.25, 05:54 PM
Vanessa Hudgens with husband Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens with husband Cole Tucker Instagram

Actress-singer Vanessa Hudgens is set to welcome her second child with husband, professional baseball player Cole Tucker, she said on Saturday.

“Round two,” wrote Hudgens alongside photos of her flaunting her baby bump. The pictures show the High School Musical star twinning in white with her husband.

Singer-actress Demi Lovato congratulated the couple in the comments section of the post.

Hudgens, 36, and Tucker, 29, got married in December 2023 after dating for almost two years. They welcomed their first child in July last year.

Hudgens last appeared in the cop action comedy Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024).

The actress-singer gained fame with her portrayal of Gabriella Montez in Disney’s High School Musical movies (2006-2008). She has also appeared in films like Bandslam (2009), Sucker Punch (2011), Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012), Spring Breakers (2012), Second Act (2018), Bad Boys for Life (2020), and Tick, Tick...Boom! (2021).

Tucker, on the other hand, announced his retirement from professional baseball in May this year.

Hudgens and Tucker have still kept the sex of their first child private. Hudgens criticised paparazzi after she was photographed leaving the hospital in July last year. The Everyday singer alleged that it was a ‘disrespect’ of their privacy.

