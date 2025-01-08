Kadhalikka Neramillai trailer featuring Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen out; watch here

The makers of Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen’s upcoming romcom Kadhalikka Neramillai dropped a trailer of the film on Tuesday ahead of its January 14 release.

The two-minute-34-second-long trailer begins with a scene showing Nithya’s character revealing to her parents that she is pregnant. Amid the chaos, she breaks down as her boyfriend, Karan, with whom she has been in a relationship for 4 years, does something to break her trust. When her parents ask her to get married to Karan, she blurts out that he is not the father. Tension escalates as Nithya cannot remember who the father of her baby is.

In the subsequent scenes, we are introduced to Jayam Ravi’s character who is still pining for his ex-girlfriend Nirupama, played by TJ Banu. After coming across each other, Jayam and Nithya quickly bond, but it gradually turns into a love-hate relationship. The trailer ends with Jayam proposing to Nithya and the latter turning him down.

Kadhalikka Neramillai is produced by Red Giant Movies. Apart from Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Lal, Vinay Ray, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Mano, John Kokken and Vinothini.

AR Rahman has served as the composer for Kadhalikka Neramillai, which is co-produced by M. Shenbaga Moorthy and R. Arjun Durai. The film features cinematography by Gavemic Ary and editing by Lawrence Kishore.

Jayam Ravi was last seen in the romantic comedy Brother, which also starred Priyanka Mohan. Nithya, on the other hand, last starred in the comedy drama series Masterpeace. She is also set to star in Dhanush’s fourth directorial Idly Kadai, which also stars Shalini Pandey, Arun Vijay, Prakash Raj and Rajkiran.

Following Ajith Kumar’s accident during his practice run for the Dubai 24H racing car event, his upcoming film Vidaamayurchi, which was slated to release on January 10, has been postponed. Thus, Kadhalikka Neramillai is now scheduled to release in that window on January 14.