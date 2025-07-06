Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath bring the house down with their final concert

English singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne and the original members of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath delivered their final performance to a crowd of 40,000 fans at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5.

Billed as a celebration of the genre they helped pioneer, the farewell gig brought together some of the biggest names in metal and rock. Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Gojira, and Alice in Chains all took the stage for 10 hours of non-stop music. Legendary guitarist Tom Morello served as musical director, while actor and metalhead Jason Momoa hosted the concert. Rock icons like the Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler also featured on the star-studded bill.

This marks the first time the original Black Sabbath band members have reunited in 20 years. For Ozzy Osbourne, the concert, titled Back to the Beginning, was particularly symbolic as the concert venue, Villa Park, is near his childhood home in Aston.

Osbourne, 76, who has Parkinson's disease, sang while seated on a black throne, clapping, waving, and flashing his trademark wide-eyed expressions. “You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he told the cheering crowd.

Born on December 3, 1948, John Michael “Ozzy” Osbourne rose to fame in the 1970s as the lead singer of Black Sabbath.

Osbourne’s original run with Sabbath ended in 1979 due to struggles with substance abuse, but he went on to have a hugely successful solo career. He reunited with the band several times over the decades, most notably in 1997 and again for the band’s final studio album, 13 (2013), culminating in their 2017 farewell tour.