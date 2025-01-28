‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 trailer features Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood, Blackpink’s Lisa

A lavish holiday at a luxurious Thai resort turns into a nightmare for a bunch of wealthy vacationers in the recently dropped trailer of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3, which offers a glimpse of Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood and K-pop group Blackpink’s Lisa.

The two-minute-55-second-long trailer begins with a hotel staff bragging that their resort is the “best in the world”. Hinting at the darkness that awaits the rich people at the resort, he added, “At the end of the week, you will be an entirely different person.”

The video shows different groups of guests indulging in various activities. While a girl gang members — played by Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan — plan to “make new memories”, Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood wants to try out a new lifestyle with her partner Walton Goggins.

Blackpink member Lisa also features in the video as a hotel concierge. Everyone in Thailand is either hiding from someone or is looking for someone, she says in the video.

“What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand,” one of the guests says. A family on vacation seems to have a happy and peaceful life. However, in reality, the father is trying to avoid going to jail. Soon, criminal activities take place at the resort, with a masked man robbing an antique item that Aimee Lou Wood’s character had her eye on.

Also starring Nicholas Duvernay, Christian Friedel and Scott Glenn, the third season of the comedy-thriller series is slated to release on February 16.

Created by Mark White, The White Lotus debuted on HBO in 2021 and has gained a strong following for its social commentary, dark humour and stunning visuals. Set in luxurious resorts, each season of the anthology series delves into the lives of wealthy vacationers and the staff who cater to them, exploring themes of privilege, power dynamics and the complexities of human behaviour.

The White Lotus Season 1 was set at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Hawaii, while the events of Season 2 took place at San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily.

The first season of The White Lotus bagged 11 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in the limited or anthology series categories, winning five of them. The second season received 12 nods at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards across five categories, moving from limited or anthology series to drama series. Jennifer Coolidge won a trophy in the outstanding supporting actress category at the Emmys.