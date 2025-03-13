Trailer out for Disney’s live-action adaptation of ‘Lilo & Stitch’

Disney has unveiled the official trailer for its highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp.

Set to release in May, the film reimagines the beloved 2002 animated classic which revolves around the unbreakable bond shared by an alien and a young girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-minute-24-second long trailer kicks off with a female voice declaring, “We have apprehended a dangerous experiment. Where is he?” before revealing that Stitch has escaped, stealing a spaceship and making a chaotic landing on Earth.

As Stitch’s pod crashes through the Hawaiian skies, Lilo gazes up, mistaking it for a shooting star. “I wish for a friend,” she whispers.

From there, the trailer showcases Stitch’s attempts to blend in as an ordinary — albeit blue and chaotic — dog. “He’s so cute and fluffy,” Lilo gushes, much to her sister Nani’s skepticism. Meanwhile, the galaxy’s authorities, including Cobra Bubbles and the bumbling duo of Jumba and Pleakley, scramble to track him down.

The trailer pays homage to some of the original’s most iconic moments, including the infamous Ice Cream Man’s tragic dessert mishap and, of course, the emotional line that has resonated with audiences for decades: “Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.”

Returning to voice the mischievous yet lovable Stitch is Chris Sanders, who originally voiced the character in the animated film. Newcomer Maia Kealoha takes on the role of Lilo, while Sydney Elizebeth Agudong portrays her protective older sister, Nani.

Rounding out the human cast are Kaipo Dudoit as Nani’s love interest David and Emmy-winning actor Courtney B. Vance as the imposing yet well-meaning social worker Cobra Bubbles.

The alien side of the story is brought to life with Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen stepping into the roles of Jumba and Pleakley, respectively. Additionally, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham lends her voice to the authoritative Grand Councilwoman.

In a special nod to the original, Tia Carrere and Amy Hill, who voiced Nani and Mrs. Hasagawa in the animated version,return in new roles as Mrs. Kekoa and Tūtū.