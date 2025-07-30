Brian Cox to return as The Controller in Prime Video reality show ‘007: Road To A Million’ S2

Emmy Award-winning actor Brian Cox is set to return as The Controller in the second season of Prime Video reality series 007: Road To A Million, the makers announced in a statement on Wednesday.

A spin-off of the James Bond franchise, the reality show follows eight pairs of ordinary people, who embark on a thrilling 007-inspired global adventure. Contestants face live scorpions in Thailand, scale Bangkok's Sinn Sathorn Tower, brave dizzying Alpine cable cars, fire guns in an historic Hacienda in Mexico and dive through shark-infested waters in The Bahamas.

Only one pair of contestants will reach London for a shot at GBP 1 million. As The Controller, Cox will oversee the contestants as they face epic challenges.

This season’s contestants include father-son duo Dylan (22) and Dan (46); sisters Cat (26) and Maiya (23), best friends Ricky (41) and Noddy (41), couple Shabina (50) and Sid (52), and siblings Asaad (32) and Jamilah (34). The other duos are Steven (53) and Shelley (51), Sam (34) and Luke (34), and Rob (57) and Alex (48).

Season 2 of 007: Road To A Million will hit the streaming platform on August 22. The upcoming season will comprise eight episodes.

Season 1 of the show dropped on Prime Video on November 10, 2023. The series is made by 72 Films and MGM Television in association with Eon Productions.