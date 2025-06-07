Disney Pixar’s latest animated film 'Elio' to hit theatres in India on June 20; trailer out

Disney Pixar's latest animated feature Elio is scheduled to release in India on June 20 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the studio recently announced on social media.

Offering a cosmic adventure for kids and families, the animated film follows the story of a space-obsessed boy with a vivid imagination who suddenly gets transported across the galaxy and is declared Earth’s ambassador by an eccentric alien council.

As he explores strange planets, meets unusual lifeforms, and faces a cosmic crisis, Elio must discover what it truly means to belong and who he is meant to become.

“Life’s better with friends by your side,” the X handle of Walt Disney Studios India wrote while sharing the trailer.

Originally slated for a June 13 release, Disney postponed Elio by one week to avoid direct competition with DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon.

Elio is directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina. The voice cast includes Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO.