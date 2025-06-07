MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Craig Brewer set to direct biopic on American rapper Snoop Dogg

Dogg rose to fame in the 1990's and is known for tracks such as 'Sweat', 'Let It Roll', 'Beautiful' and 'Riders on the Storm'

PTI Published 07.06.25, 04:46 PM
Snoop Dogg biopic

Snoop Dogg File Photo

Director Craig Brewer, best known for "Hustle & Flow", is set to direct a biopic on the American rapper Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, better known by the name of Snoop Dogg.

Dogg rose to fame in the 1990's and is known for tracks such as "Sweat", "Let It Roll", "Beautiful" and "Riders on the Storm".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, Brewer will also contribute to the script of the Universal Pictures film, which has been previously written by Joe Robert Cole.

The untitled film will describe the journey of the rapper to fame. The makers are yet to announce the cast details of the upcoming project.

It is produced by Dogg, Brian Grazer and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

