Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Sharma attend jamming session at Aamir Khan’s place

Ahead of the theatrical release of Sitaare Zameen Par, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan hosted a jamming session at his residence, attended by Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiran Rao and Kapil Sharma.

On Friday, actor Vedant Sharma, who stars in the upcoming slice-of-life drama, posted a video on Instagram that shows Ranbir Kapoor and Kiran Rao joining the actors of the film on a sofa to get clicked for a photograph.

“BRB, still processing the crossover of Sitaare×Ranbir× Kiran Rao,” wrote a star-struck Vedant on Instagram.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming projects, Love & War and Ramayana.

Another video shows Aamir welcoming former Team India batter Sachin Tendulkar to his residence with a warm embrace. Sachin was accompanied by his wife, Anjali Tendulkar.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma had a moment as he sang a few notes of a Punjabi song. He was joined by musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa.

Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, was also present at the jamming session.

“A special evening with the special “sitaare” of “sitaare zameen par” . Thank you Aamir bhai for the most beautiful evening & Wish you the best for #sitaarezameenpar releasing on 20th June,” wrote Kapil Sharma alongside the video.

Directed by R.S Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par marks Aamir’s return to the big screen as a lead actor after three years. His last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, tanked at the box office in 2022.

Billed as a thematic sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, the film will hit the theatres on June 20.