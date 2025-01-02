Nikhoj Season 2 trailer: Tota Roy Choudhury and Swastika Mukherjee face off in mystery thriller

Actors Tota Roy Choudhury and Swastika Mukherjee reprise their roles as prominent TV news anchor Romit Sen and Kolkata Police deputy commissioner Brinda Basu, respectively, in Nikhoj Season 2 trailer, dropped by streaming platform Hoichoi on Wednesday.

“#Nikhoj 2 — The Search Ends (Final Season): Official Trailer. The Series directed by @searchayan premieres on 10 January, only on #hoichoi,” wrote Hoichoi on X.

The two-minute-20-second-long video begins with a sequence that shows Diti drowning while her mother Brinda appeals to her boss Romit to save her.

The video cuts to a scene in a police station where Brinda interrogates Romit about Diti’s disappearance. In the sequence, Romit is dressed in a blood-stained shirt. Actress Saoli Chattopadhyay also returns as Brinda’s assistant Sahana in the second season.

As the investigation progresses, more unsettling facts come to light, casting doubt on whether an incident on Bhojerhat Road was an accident or murder. With Diti still missing and Romit securing bail even as he is spinning a web of lies, the investigative team ropes in encounter specialist Ananta Chatterjee (Rajatava Dutta).

The second and final season of the investigative thriller is set to hit Hoichoi on December 10.

Directed by Ayan Chakraborti, Nikhoj Season 1 follows the disappearance of a young girl, Diti. Romit Sen, a prominent TV news anchor and Diti’s boss, is discovered in an inebriated state in his blood-stained car parked in the middle of a busy road. Romit is immediately taken into custody. Diti’s mother, Brinda Basu, leads the investigation.

Nikhoj Season 1 was released on Hoichoi in 2023.