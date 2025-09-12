‘Mirai’ X reviews: ‘Top-notch VFX’, Prabhas’s voiceover steal the show in Teja Sajja’s fantasy thriller

Teja Sajja’s multilingual action film Mirai is earning praise following its Friday release, with many calling it a visual spectacle.

Also starring Manchu Manoj, the Karthik Gattamneni directorial also features a powerful voiceover by Prabhas.

“Mirai 1st half is a storm, top-notch VFX, goosebump visuals & a thundering interval. Bang Prabhas roars on screen – elevation on another level,” a fan tweeted.

Calling it a “rebel cinema moment,” fans were caught off guard when theatres erupted as Prabhas delivered a powerful two-minute voiceover at the start of Mirai.

Praising Prabhas’s brief yet powerful voiceover in the film, a fan said it left a lasting impact in just a few minutes.

Mirai follows the story of a warrior entrusted with protecting nine sacred scriptures that hold the power to transform mortals into deities.

A fan on X called Mirai an engaging watch, praising Manchu Manoj’s scenes, Teja Sajja’s performance, and the film’s stunning visuals. “Experience it in theatres,” the user urged.

Teja Sajja steals the show in the film, said a fan. “Mirai a visual blast with nonstop goosebumps.”

Mirai is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions handling distribution.

Sharing a clip from the film, an X user wrote, “#Miraimovie must-watch in theatres #Prabhas anna’s voice creates a tsunami 🥵 fans go crazy, unbelievable experience.”