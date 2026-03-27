Tom Hanks to reunite with filmmaker Marielle Heller for screenplay adaptation of ‘The Comebacker’

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is set to reunite with filmmaker Marielle Heller for a baseball dramedy feature film, an adaptation of The Comebacker, a short story by Pulitzer Prize finalist Dave Eggers.

Hanks and Heller have earlier collaborated for the 2019 Oscar-nominated film A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.

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As per reports, Grammy-winning pop singer Bad Bunny and Academy Award-nominated actor Colman Domingo are currently in discussion to star in the film.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is currently on a world tour running through the end of July, while Domingo's involvement is also at an early stage.

Eggers' books have previously been adapted for two other Hanks films — A Hologram for the King (2016) and The Circle (2017).

The Comebacker follows the story of Lionel, a cynical veteran sports journalist whose passion for baseball has completely faded. His life changes when he begins covering a young Major League pitcher who survives a traumatic ‘comebacker’—a line drive hit directly to the head.

Following the injury, the pitcher develops a unique, lyrical, and almost poetic way of speaking that captivates the public. As Lionel documents this strange transformation and the athlete's recovery, he finds his own sense of wonder and professional purpose unexpectedly reignited.

The story is set around the San Francisco Giants, though the screenplay is expected to revolve around the New York Mets.