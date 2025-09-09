Harry Potter actor Tom Felton hugs Pratik Gandhi at TIFF, calls him ‘brother’

Hollywood actor Tom Felton attended the premiere of Gandhi at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with co-star Pratik Gandhi on Sunday.

The actors hugged each other at the event, which was also attended by the rest of the cast. Sharing photos from the event, Felton called Gandhi his ‘brother’. The Dhoom Dhaam actor went on to call Felton his ‘first friend in England’ in the comments section of the post.

“To my brother in arms @pratikgandhiofficial - the cast & crew that made this happen - what an honour it was to premiere ‘Gandhi’ at @tiff_net to a standing ovation this weekend - @hansalmehta #gandhi,” wrote Felton on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, Gandhi commented, “Cheers to my first friend in England, the innocent, emotional and funny @t22felton. Can’t wait to have you in India soon.”

Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi in the titular role, is the first-ever Indian series to premiere at TIFF’s Primetime slate. Tom, known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, is set to essay the role of Josiah Oldfield in Gandhi.

The Gandhi series, a historical drama revisiting the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Applause Entertainment.

Gandhi is based on Ramachandra Guha’s books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World. Alongside Pratik Gandhi, the series also stars Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi.

Mehta and Pratik Gandhi previously collaborated on the widely-acclaimed series Scam 1992 (2020), which propelled Pratik Gandhi to stardom.

The 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival kicked off on September 4 and will conclude on September 14.