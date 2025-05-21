Tom Cruise video calls BTS member Jin’s family in the latest episode of ‘Run Jin’

Hollywood star Tom Cruise appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the variety show Run Jin, hosted by BTS member Jin, ahead of the worldwide release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

The official X handle of BTS shared a snap of Cruise and Jin from the sets of Run Jin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The episode begins with Jin asking Cruise whether he knew about their band BTS, to which the Top Gun actor answers, “Everyone knows BTS!”

Cruise also congratulated Jin and his fellow bandmates for their successful career worldwide.

While interviewing Cruise, Jin shared his childhood dream of becoming an IMF agent, referencing the fictional Impossible Mission Force from the film series.

Cruise also interacted with Jin’s family after The Echo singer introduced his mother, uncle and grandfather to the Hollywood star over a video call.

Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, which is the eighth and last instalment of the film franchise, was released in India on May 17. In the film, Cruise reprises the role of the iconic spy Ethan Hunt.

The action spectacle has amassed Rs 44.75 crore nett in four days at the domestic box office, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Backed by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the action drama also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt in pivotal roles.

The Mission: Impossible film series follows the Impossible Missions Force (IMF), a secret espionage agency tasked with preventing global catastrophes through covert operations.

The franchise began with the 1996 original film, followed by Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), Mission: Impossible III (2006), Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023).

BTS member Jin released reality show Run Jin, an extension of Run BTS, documenting his trek up Mt. Hallasan in South Korea’s Jeju Island. The first episode of the show premiered on August 13, 2024, on YouTube.

The K-pop star returned to civilian life after completing his military service on June 12, 2024. On October 17, 2024, another BTS member J-Hope completed his military service.

Other members of BTS — RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are currently serving in the South Korean military.