‘Old news’: Govinda’s manager dismisses speculation over actor’s divorce with Sunita Ahuja

Speculation over Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage has resurfaced after a fresh report claimed that Sunita filed for divorce on December 5, 2024, at the Bandra Family Court, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion.

The actor’s team, however, has denied the development. “This is the same old news which came out six-seven months ago. Sunita had filed a divorce petition six-seven months ago, now everything is getting settled. In a week or so everyone will hear the news,” Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha said.

Sinha further added that the family was preparing to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together. “The whole family is going to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festival together for which, Sunita is busy doing the preparation,” he told news agency PTI.

Govinda’s lawyer Lalit Bindal also dismissed the fresh report, describing it as “old news”.

Neither Govinda nor Sunita have issued any statement.

The couple, married for nearly 38 years, has been at the centre of speculation since February this year when reports of divorce first surfaced. At the time, Bindal had confirmed that Sunita had filed for divorce citing “misunderstandings”.

Sinha sought to downplay the matter, attributing the differences to Govinda’s film projects. Govinda himself had avoided a direct response, brushing off the chatter as “business talks”. Around the same period, Sunita gave a series of interviews hinting at marital discord, at one point remarking that she would not want to marry him in her next life.