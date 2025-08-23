‘Dexter: Original Sin’ not to return for second season at Paramount

Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel to the hit original series, will not return for a second season, according to US media reports. The show debuted in December 2024, with its finale episode releasing in February.

Paramount has reportedly opted not to move forward with another season of the prequel series. However, the second season of the show was announced in April.

Sources close to the makers have told Variety that the series has been on hiatus and there have been no plans to shoot a second season with no schedule for production.

Variety has also reported that Paramount is planning to open a writers room for a potential Season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection, a followup to Dexter and Dexter: New Blood in which Michael C. Hall stars in the role of Dexter Morgan once again.

Dexter: Original Sin dives into Dexter Morgan’s dark journey from a seemingly ordinary young man to the titular serial killer in the original series.

The series boasts an impressive cast including Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, and special guest stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Dempsey.