MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 21 March 2025

Tom Cruise to get BFI Fellowship for ‘achievements as an extraordinary, versatile actor’

The Fellowship will be presented to the Hollywood actor at the BFI Chair’s Dinner in London on May 12, hosted by BFI Chair Jay Hunt

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.03.25, 12:25 PM
Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise TT Archives

The British Film Institute (BFI) Thursday announced that Hollywood icon Tom Cruise will be awarded the BFI Fellowship in recognition of his “achievements as an extraordinary, versatile actor”.

The BFI Fellowship will be presented to Cruise at the BFI Chair’s Dinner in London on May 12, hosted by BFI Chair Jay Hunt. Before the formal presentation, Cruise will attend a special event, Tom Cruise in Conversation, at BFI Southbank on May 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the fellowship, the BFI will celebrate Cruise’s illustrious career with a month-long retrospective, screening 27 of his films at BFI Southbank and BFI IMAX throughout May. Further details on the full programme will be announced soon.

Cruise joins a distinguished list of previous BFI Fellows, including David Lean, Bette Davis, Akira Kurosawa, Elizabeth Taylor, Martin Scorsese, Satyajit Ray, and Tilda Swinton.

“The fellowship also recognises Cruise’s huge contribution to the UK film industry as a producer who is intricately involved in every part of the movie-making process,” BFI said in its statement.

His productions, including the Mission: Impossible franchise, have also supported UK talent through initiatives like the BFI Film Academy and BFI Future Skills programme, the BFI further stated.

Over the past four decades, Cruise has evolved from a rising star in the 1980s to one of the most recognisable names in cinema. From critically acclaimed dramas to action-packed blockbusters, his career has showcased an impressive range of roles, with notable performances in Risky Business, Top Gun, Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Cruise’s long-standing relationship with the UK also includes collaborations with renowned directors such as Ridley Scott (Legend), Stanley Kubrick (Eyes Wide Shut), and Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible), among others.

In a statement, Cruise expressed gratitude, saying, “I am truly honoured by this acknowledgement. I’ve been making films in the UK for over 40 years and have no plans to stop. The UK is home to incredibly talented professionals — actors, directors, writers, and crews, as well as some of the most stunning locations in the world. I’m grateful for all the BFI has done to support UK filmmaking and this incredible art form we share.”

“Tom has brought so much to the UK as a producer through choosing to make many of his films on our shores, where he is welcomed by our crews who step up to help make his cinematic visions a reality. He is, of course, also simply one of the world’s great actors,” BFI Chair Jay Hunt said.

On the work front, Cruise is set to headline Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth instalment in the spy thriller franchise, set for a theatrical release on May 23.

RELATED TOPICS

Tom Cruise Hollywood
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump refuses to brief Elon Musk on top-secret plan for potential war with China

A US official said the briefing for Musk would be attended by senior US military officials in the Pentagon and would be an overview on a number of different topics, including China
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

People sabotaging Teslas stand a very good chance of going to jail for 20 years

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT