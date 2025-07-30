Tom Cruise dating 25-year younger Ana De Armas? Viral photo sparks buzz

Hollywood star Tom Cruise was recently spotted with actress Ana de Armas during a weekend trip to Vermont after months of speculation about the duo dating each other.

Pictures going viral on social media show Cruise, 63, and Ana de Armas, 37, holding hands and taking a stroll through Woodstock’s picturesque downtown on Sunday.

The Mission Impossible star and Ballerina actress did a lot of couple-y things in town. They drove through a National Park, went shopping and then stopped for ice cream, TMZ has reported.

While Cruise sported a casual navy blue T-shirt paired with matching denim and a baseball cap, Ana went for a white T-shirt and black skinny denim.

Their Vermont trip was followed by an appearance at an Oasis concert at London’s Wembley Stadium just days earlier, according to reports. Both were seen dancing and laughing along in the audience. Cruise was also spotted reaching for Ana’s hand during the performance.

The duo were rumoured to be together in February when they were spotted dining together in London. However, a source close to them had rubbished the rumours, telling People magazine that the meeting was professional as it was about potential collaborations.

The dating rumours intensified further after the duo were spotted doing other activities including taking helicopter rides and walks in London parks. Cruise had also attended Ana’s birthday party this year.

Back in May, Ana hinted at their relationship on Good Morning America, sharing that she shares a close connection with Cruise. She mentioned having “so much fun” discussing these projects and described the training for them as being “on another level”. A recent article in E! News also noted that Cruise had seen and enjoyed her film Ballerina.

The actors are yet to confirm their relationship officially.