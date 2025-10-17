Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas have separated after 9 months of romance? Here’s what we know

Hollywood star Tom Cruise and actress Ana de Armas have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of being together.

The couple, who got into a relationship in February, have decided to part ways on good terms after realising that “the spark had gone”, a British tabloid has reported.

The news comes as a surprise to fans as rumours of their “space wedding” recently went rife.

“Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates,” a source close to the couple told The Sun.

The duo will still work together in the supernatural thriller Deeper, The Sun added, quoting the source.

Rumours about their dating began earlier this year when they were spotted holding hands during a cosy Vermont getaway. In April, Cruise and Armas flew to Madrid in the former’s private jet as their romance blossomed.

Ana was Tom’s date to David Beckham’s 50th birthday party in May. They visited London for Ana’s 37th birthday, sharing selfies and describing it as “a fun night out on the town”.