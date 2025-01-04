Khushi Kapoor-Junaid Khan’s ?Loveyapa song gets over 15m views; SRK, Salman Khan heap praise

The title track from Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan-starrer Loveyapa has garnered over 15 million views on YouTube following its release on Friday. Bollywood stars Shah Rukh and Salman Khan have shared the video on social media, and heaped praises on Khushi and Junaid for their performances.

“So sweet this song is. Gentle like Junaid. All the best Khushi. My big love to the #Loveyapa couple and team,” the Jawan actor wrote on X alongside the video of the song.

Salman Khan, who will next be seen in Sikander, shared a clip of the song on his Instagram handle and wished the actors “Best of Luck”.

The track Loveyapa Ho Gaya is a quirky take on modern-day love, highlighting the details of how youngsters get confused while losing the thrill of excitement in relationships these days. It also takes a jibe at ‘situationship’. Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their voices to the song.

Loveyapa, helmed by Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan, is a remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today.

Set to hit theatres on February 7, Loveyapa marks the big screen debut for Khushi and Junaid, although both of them have been part of OTT films in the past. Khushi, Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister, made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies (2023). Aamir Khan’s son, on the other hand, was the lead in Siddharth P. Malhotra’s 2024 Netflix release Maharaj.