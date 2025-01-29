Avneet Kaur begins shooting for ‘Love in Vietnam’

Actress Avneet Kaur has begun shooting for her upcoming film Love in Vietnam, which also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, she announced on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture of her posing with a clapperboard on the sets of the film, the 23-year-old actress wrote, “Kya tumhe #loveinvietnam ka intezaar hai? #shootmode.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Written and directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film also features Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan. Love in Vietnam marks the first feature collaboration between stakeholders from India and Vietnam.

The film is based on Sabahattin Ali’s 1943 novel Madonna in a Fur Coat, which tells the story of Raif, a man living a purposeless life until he meets a woman named Maria Puder.

Love in Vietnam is produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali and Abhishek Ankur. Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and Samten Hills serve as co-producers, while Vikas Sharma is the associate producer.

Shantanu last starred in Tanmai Rastogi’s TV series Ishq In The Air, which hit Amazon MX Player on September 20, 2024. In 2023, he appeared in Netflix’s romantic supernatural horror series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites. The 33-year-old actor recently made his Bengali cinema debut with Chaalchitro — The Frame Fatale by Pratim D. Gupta.

Avneet last appeared in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The 22-year-old actress is set to headline Luv Ki Arrange Marriage opposite Sunny Singh.

Kha Ngan, on the other hand, is known for films like Furie (2019), 100 Days of Sunshine (2018), The Vietnamese Bride (2018) and Sam Hoi (2021).