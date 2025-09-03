Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 4’ collects over Rs 3 crore gross through pre-sales in two days

Tiger Shroff-starrer action drama Baaghi 4 has minted over Rs 3 crore gross (including block seats) through pre-sales since advance booking began in India on Tuesday, as per the latest trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 has so far collected Rs 1.44 crore nett and Rs 3.16 crore gross (including block seats) domestically. Around 63,412 tickets have been sold so far, with 4761 shows scheduled in India.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt. While Tiger Shroff is set to play a rebellious martial artist, Ronnie, Sanjay Dutt essays the role of an antagonist.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is directed by A. Harsha, who is known for helming films like Vedha and Bhajarangi.

Also starring Sonam Bajwa, the fourth instalment in the popular action franchise is slated to hit theatres on September 5.

The Baaghi franchise began in 2016, with Tiger and Shraddha in the lead roles. The sequel, which was released in 2018, starred Disha Patani and Manoj Bajpayee alongside Tiger and amassed Rs 259 crore at the box office. Baaghi 3, which hit screens in 2020, marked the return of Shraddha Kapoor in the role of Sia.

On the work front, Shroff last appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again alongside Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan.