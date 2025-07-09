‘Don't think I've ever bled as much for any film’: Tiger Shroff wraps shooting for ‘Baaghi 4’

Actor Tiger Shroff has wrapped shooting for A. Harsha’s Baaghi 4, he said on Wednesday.

“And finally it comes to an end … Thank you for all your love and allowing this franchise to reach so far. Don't think I've ever bled as much for any film. This one's for you,” wrote Shroff on Instagram alongside pictures of him with a clapstick.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming film is the fourth instalment in the popular action franchise. It also stars Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is expected to hit theatres on September 5.

Baaghi follows the story of Ronny, a rebellious martial artist, who is sent to a training academy where he falls in love with Sia (Shraddha Kapoor), a budding actress. When Sia is kidnapped by a ruthless gangster, Ronnie must harness his skills to rescue her.

The Baaghi franchise began in 2016, with Tiger and Shraddha in the lead roles. The sequel, which released in 2018, starred Disha Patani and Manoj Bajpayee alongside Tiger, and amassed Rs 259 crore at the box office. Baaghi 3, which hit screens in 2020, marked the return of Shraddha Kapoor in the role of Sia.

On the work front, Shroff last appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, alongside Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan.