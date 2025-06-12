‘Pokkhirajer Dim’ ode to Satyajit Ray’s dream of making an alien film: Director Soukarya Ghosal

Not many directors are making fantasy films in Bengali cinema anymore, but that doesn’t mean the audience has stopped loving them—at least that is what filmmaker Soukarya Ghosal firmly believes.

Having tasted both critical and commercial success with Rainbow Jelly (2018) and Bhoot Pori (2024), Ghosal is now ready to take his audience into a world of magic with his upcoming film Pokkhirajer Dim.

“In Bengali, very few make fairy tales, so naturally there aren’t many such films. But the moment someone dares to do it, people watch,” says Soukarya, matter-of-factly. “Rainbow Jelly did well. Bhoot Pori, with Jaya Ahsan, ran housefull for 75 days. Our audience has always loved fantasy. How else do you explain the timeless appeal of Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne?”

“I love to communicate with kids. I love to work with them. And my growing up has been around fantasy films and books. Fantasy is like a breathing space in the world of realism. It is like hope,” the 39-year-old director adds.

If Rainbow Jelly was a food fantasy laced with emotion and nostalgia, Pokkhirajer Dim promises to be a deeper dive into that same imaginative universe. “I grew up reading Satyajit Ray, Leela Majumdar, Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay and Sanjib Chattopadhyay. Their works have shaped my life. This film is a product of their collective influence,” he says.

“I have dedicated Pokkhirajer Dim to Satyajit Ray. He wanted to make a film on aliens. But he could not make it. We all know about this history. As a Ray fan, I wanted to make a film on aliens in Bengali, based in Bengal”.

Soukarya Ghosal directing Anumegha Banerjee SVF

Pokkhirajer Dim also marks the return of Ghoton and Poppins, the central child protagonists from Rainbow Jelly, played by Mahabrata Basu and Anumegha Banerjee, respectively. Like their characters, Mahabharata and Anumegha are also in their teens now.

How do they balance acting and studies?

“I’ve just finished my Higher Secondary exams. I’m planning to pursue visual arts now,” says Mahabrata, who played the earnest Ghoton in the earlier film. His co-star Anumegha, now in Class XII, adds, “Education is a priority. But if acting opportunities come, we’re very much open to them.”

Working on Pokkhirajer Dim, they say, was a very different experience from Rainbow Jelly. “Back then, we were very young. It was all fun, but we didn’t fully understand what we were doing,” Anumegha says.

“They have a lot of emotional scenes this time. And this time they had to do a lot of physical acting as well. We did a lot of workshops,” Ghosal chimes in. “Child actors are like blotting papers, who absorb the direction I’m giving them easily.”

Soukarya Ghosal directing Mahabrata Basu SVF

Both actors speak fondly of working with Anirban Bhattacharya, who plays a key role in the new film. “Anirban da made us feel so comfortable. Not even once did it feel awkward,” says Mahabrata as Anumegha nods. “He was very helpful on set,” she adds.

Will Pokkhirajer Dim be able to bring the audience to theatres? Ghosal is optimistic. “Rainbow Jelly released alongside Haami and Uma. And still, our film stood out. So I don’t believe in calculations. If people connect with a story, they’ll show up,” he says with quiet conviction.