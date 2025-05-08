Theatrical release of Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ cancelled amid India-Pak tension

The theatrical release of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf has been cancelled amid security concerns over India-Pakistan tension, the makers announced on social media on Thursday.

Initially slated to hit cinemas on May 9, the comedy drama will now have a direct-to-digital release, a statement from production banner Maddock Films added. The movie is set to stream on Prime Video worldwide from May 16.

“In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16 — only on Prime Video, worldwide,” the production house posted on Instagram.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, Bhool Chuk Maaf is written and directed by Karan Sharma. Rajkummar Rao plays a groom-to-be trapped in a time loop ahead of his wedding with Wamiqa Gabbi’s Titli. He wakes up each day to the same haldi ceremony, utterly confused as to why his wedding day never comes.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, while Wamiqa Gabbi’s most recent release was Kalees’s Baby John. Rajkummar also has Pulkit’s upcoming directorial Malik in the pipeline.