'The White Lotus' star Patrick Schwarzenegger ties the knot with Abby Champion

Hollywood actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, best known for his role in the popular HBO dark comedy series "The White Lotus", married model Abby Champion.

Schwarzenegger,31, and Champion,28, took the vows in an intimate wedding ceremony on September 6, according to the entertainment news magazine People.

The actor opted for a white tuxedo jacket and black pants on his big day. Champion wore a white sleeveless gown.

Schwarzenegger's parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, and her husband Chris Pratt were among the attendees.

The duo has been together for over 10 years. They started dating in 2015 and got engaged in December 2023. The couple shared the engagement news with a social media post, which was captioned, "FOREVER AND EVER".

Schwarzenegger got a breakthrough with the role of Saxon Ratliff in "The White Lotus" and is also known for starring in projects such as "Gen V" and "Grown Ups 2". Champion has been into modelling for over 10 years.

