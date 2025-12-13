HBO 2026 content slate promises new seasons of ‘The Pitt’, ‘Euphoria’, ‘Industry’ and more

HBO Max on Saturday shared a content slate for its shows slated to hit the streamer in 2026, which includes the return of fan-favourite series like The Pitt, Euphoria, House of the Dragon and Industry.

The development comes days after Netflix acquired Warner Bros.’ iconic properties, including its film and television studios HBO and HBO Max, with a deal of approximately USD 82.7 billion (with an equity value of USD 72 billion).

Season 2 of Dune: Prophecy is also part of the upcoming slate. Stills from Hacks, The Gilded Age and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms were also shared by the streamer in a teaser video.

In addition to the returning shows, new series like Lanterns, War, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, DTF St. Louis, Rooster, Half Man, Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! and the Untitled Larry David Project are in the pipeline.

The teaser also features actors Zendaya, Lisa Kudrow, Steve Carell, Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Jacob Elordi, Noah Wyle, Myha’la, and Jean Smart.

“A few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished,” Zendaya’s Rue appears in the video and teases the third season of Euphoria.

“I’ve trained my entire life for this,” Aaron Pierre, who stars in Lanterns, said. Pierre’s co-star Kyle Chandler added, “You’re not ready to get up in front of the class until the ring says you are.”