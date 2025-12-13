‘A brilliantly made film’: Allu Arjun heaps praise on Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Actor Allu Arjun on Friday heaped praise on Aditya Dhar’s latest film Dhurandhar, calling it a brilliantly made film filled with fine performances, the finest technical aspects, and amazing soundtracks.

The film, set in the late 2000s, released on 5 December. Inspired by real events linked to India’s counter-terrorism operations in Pakistan, the film stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian operative attempting to infiltrate the network of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).

“Magnetic presence by my brother @RanveerOfficial, he rocked the show with his versatility. Charismatic aura by #AkshayeKhanna ji, and the rock-solid presence of @duttsanjay ji, @ActorMadhavan garu, @rampalarjun garu, and all the other artists. Sweet presence by #SaraArjun as well. Congratulations to the entire team - all the technicians, cast, crew, #JyotiDeshpande ji, and @jiostudios,” Allu wrote on X.

Praising Dhar, Allu said, “Anddddd… of course, the captain of the ship, the brilliant and spectacular filmmaker @AdityaDharFilms garu. You nailed it as an ace filmmaker with full swag.”

“I loved it! Just watch it and enjoy the show, guysss…,” Allu signed off.

The spy thriller has crossed the Rs 250-crore milestone in India on its eighth day in theatres.

Produced by Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is a collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Dhar, known for his 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, last donned the director’s hat for the 2024 film Article 375.

Allu was last seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to 2021’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.