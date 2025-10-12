‘The White Lotus’ actress Brittany O’Grady to star in new ‘Jumanji’ film

The White Lotus actress Brittany O’Grady is set to star in the upcoming instalment of the Jumanji film franchise, according to media reports. O’Grady is known for her portrayal of Paulina in the first instalment of HBO's dark comedy series.

Based on the 1981 children's picture book by Chris Van Allsburg, Jumanji centers on a supernatural board game that releases jungle-based hazards on its players with every turn they take.

The first film of the franchise released in 1995. Directed by Joe Johnston, the fantasy adventure film starred Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth in key roles.

Jumanji spawned an animated television series that aired from 1996 to 1999, and was followed by a spin-off film, Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005).

The franchise got a reboot in 2017 with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby and Bobby Cannavale in key roles.

The sequel Jumanji: The Next Level (2019),featured Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain and Madison Iseman alongside Johnson, Black, Hart, Gillan and Jonas.

According to US-based news portal The Hollywood Reporter, some of the actors from the previous instalments will feature in the upcoming film. However, further details about the cast and storyline are yet to be revealed.

Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Kasdan are producing the upcoming film which is also set to star Watcher actor Burn Gorman. The new film is slated to release theatrically on December 11, 2026.