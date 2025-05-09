‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ teaser: The Warrens are back to fight demons one last time

Ed and Lorraine Warren are back as the iconic paranormal investigators, this time to investigate the haunting of the Smurl family, shows the teaser of The Conjuring: Last Rites, the final instalment of the horror franchise, slated to hit theatres on September 5.

Dropped by Warner Bros. on Thursday, the two-minute-23-second-long video shows the Warrens, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, taking on their darkest case ever.

The teaser also mentions why it will be their last case in their long career. Set in 1986, the Warrens investigate Janet and Jack Smurl’s house, which is haunted by a demon, leaving the family in constant fear.

Through the teaser the makers also introduce us to Ed and Lorraine’s daughter, Judy Warren (Mia Tomlinson), and her boyfriend, Tony Spera (Ben Hardy).

Steve Coulter is set to return as Father Gordon alongside other cast members like Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, John Brotherton and Shannon Kook in the film.

Michael Chaves, who directed 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun 2, is once again in the director’s chair for the final chapter of the film series.

The Conjuring Universe, which began in 2013, paved the way for several spin-offs like Annabelle and The Nun, and has collected a total of approximately USD 2.3 billion globally. The franchise stands as the highest-grossing horror franchise of all time.

The Conjuring franchise revolves around two real-life paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, as they confront various cases of supernatural phenomena and demonic hauntings.

The core films follow their encounters with malevolent spirits, starting with The Conjuring (2013), where they help the Perron family and The Conjuring 2 (2016), where they investigate the Enfield poltergeist in England. The spin-off films expand on the cursed artefacts and entities the Warrens encounter, such as the possessed doll in Annabelle and the sinister demonic nun in The Nun.