Jisshu Sengupta on his bond with Dev, ‘Khadaan’ and playing for Bengal Tigers

Actor Jisshu Sengupta, who is gearing up for his Bangladeshi film Borbaad, talks about the success of Khadaan, working with Dev and how he celebrated his 48th birthday.

How did you celebrate your 48th birthday?

Jisshu Sengupta: I was at home, did some promotions for Borbaad and spent a quiet day with my sister.

Can you share your childhood memories of your birthdays?

Jisshu Sengupta: I have beautiful memories with my family and friends. My mother would make me special meals that I loved. My friends would come over all day to meet and greet. It was all about having a big birthday bash some years and having a quiet birthday another.

Khadaan, produced by Dev, completed 75 days at the box office. Tell us how Khadaan came to you?

Jisshu Sengupta: Dev called me one evening in 2023 and narrated the story. I asked him for a couple of days and then called him. The only thing I told him was: ‘I am in if you make this film the way you have visualised it.’ Dev immediately said, ‘I won’t make it any other way.’ I am extremely elated about the success of the film as it is gearing up for its mega 100 days.

⁠How has it been working with Dev the actor and Dev the creative director?

Jisshu Sengupta: Dev is a brother from another mother. Our camaraderie on the sets to doing our shots together and having a laugh… it’s been a lot of fun. Dev is a good man. As an actor, he has evolved brilliantly over the years. His stardom is unmatched and I hope and pray that everything that he touches turns into gold.

We last saw you in Dawshom Awbotaar. Tell us how are you choosing scripts in Bengal these days?

Jisshu Sengupta: It all depends on the mood of the day and how much money I need then (laughs out loud). But having said that, it depends on the arc of the character and how important the character is to the film. Or, if the film will hold its own without character or not — that’s what I look for in a script and a story.

You have been actively playing with your cricket team Bengal Tigers. How do you manage your time for work and leisure?

Jisshu Sengupta: I don’t manage, it just miraculously works itself out. Yes, I do feel exhausted balancing shoots, travel and playing the game, but it’s all worth it because of the passion I have for the game. Anything for cricket!

Your upcoming projects include the Indo-Bangladeshi film Borbaad and Priyadardarshan’s next.

Jisshu Sengupta: Yes, Borbaad is up for release soon. Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla is on the floors. We finished two schedules and are shooting for the third as we speak and there is one more schedule to follow. As for working in these two films, they’re both very different from one another.

What are your upcoming projects?

Jisshu Sengupta: Trial 2 is up for release and I am working on multiple others which I won’t be able to reveal yet. But 2025 is looking great!