‘Superman’, ‘F1’ cross $500-million mark, ‘Fantastic Four’ debuts with $218 million globally

Warner Bros. Discovery had a blockbuster weekend at the global box office, as two of its major releases soared past the $500 million mark worldwide. The studio’s superhero epic Superman reached $502 million globally, while F1, an Apple original distributed by Warner Bros., hit $509 million.

The milestone is particularly significant for DC Studios, as Superman marks the first theatrical rollout under the stewardship of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Among Superman-centric films, the 2025 release currently ranks fourth in global earnings. Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice remains the top grosser with $874 million, followed by Man of Steel ($669 million) and Justice League ($661 million).

Meanwhile, F1 continues to break records for Apple Original Films. After becoming Apple’s highest-grossing theatrical release earlier this month — surpassing Ridley Scott’s Napoleon ($221 million in 2023) — the racing drama has now more than doubled that figure.

Marvel Studios also had a great weekend with the global release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which debuted with $218 million at the global box office. Directed by Matt Shakman, First Steps introduces audiences to a new version of Marvel’s First Family with Pedro Pascal playing Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby portraying Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach taking on the role of The Thing, Joseph Quinn playing Human Torch.

Elsewhere, Jurassic World: Rebirth continued its strong run in its fourth weekend. The film’s global total now stands at $718 million, making it one of only three Hollywood titles this year to cross the $700 million milestone.

These Hollywood releases are performing well at the Indian box office as well. The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected Rs 19.60 crore nett over the first weekend. Superman has raked in Rs 47.95 crore nett in 10 days. F1 has registered a 31-day haul of Rs 89.59 crore nett while Jurassic World: Rebirth has managed to earn Rs 98.74 crore nett in 24 days.