MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 28 July 2025

‘Superman’, ‘F1’ cross $500-million mark, ‘Fantastic Four’ debuts with $218 million globally

Elsewhere, ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ continued its strong run in its fourth weekend, crossing $700-million milestone on Sunday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.07.25, 09:54 AM
‘Superman’; ‘F1’

‘Superman’; ‘F1’ File picture

Warner Bros. Discovery had a blockbuster weekend at the global box office, as two of its major releases soared past the $500 million mark worldwide. The studio’s superhero epic Superman reached $502 million globally, while F1, an Apple original distributed by Warner Bros., hit $509 million.

The milestone is particularly significant for DC Studios, as Superman marks the first theatrical rollout under the stewardship of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among Superman-centric films, the 2025 release currently ranks fourth in global earnings. Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice remains the top grosser with $874 million, followed by Man of Steel ($669 million) and Justice League ($661 million).

Meanwhile, F1 continues to break records for Apple Original Films. After becoming Apple’s highest-grossing theatrical release earlier this month — surpassing Ridley Scott’s Napoleon ($221 million in 2023) — the racing drama has now more than doubled that figure.

Marvel Studios also had a great weekend with the global release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which debuted with $218 million at the global box office. Directed by Matt Shakman, First Steps introduces audiences to a new version of Marvel’s First Family with Pedro Pascal playing Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby portraying Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach taking on the role of The Thing, Joseph Quinn playing Human Torch.

Elsewhere, Jurassic World: Rebirth continued its strong run in its fourth weekend. The film’s global total now stands at $718 million, making it one of only three Hollywood titles this year to cross the $700 million milestone.

These Hollywood releases are performing well at the Indian box office as well. The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected Rs 19.60 crore nett over the first weekend. Superman has raked in Rs 47.95 crore nett in 10 days. F1 has registered a 31-day haul of Rs 89.59 crore nett while Jurassic World: Rebirth has managed to earn Rs 98.74 crore nett in 24 days.

RELATED TOPICS

Hollywood Box Office Superman F1 Box Office
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

EC says 36 lakh Bihar voters not found, haze on illegal immigration theory

There have been complaints of arbitrariness by enrolment officials in a hurry to meet the July 25 deadline to collect the enumeration forms, filled in by prospective voters
India's batter Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century during the fifth day of the fourth Test match between India and England, at the Old Trafford cricket ground, in Manchester, England, Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

This team is making its own history. Many people had written us off but team continued to fight

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT