‘Enna Sugam’: First single from ‘Idli Kadai’ out on Dhanush’s birthday

Enna Sugam, the first single from actor-filmmaker Dhanush’s upcoming directorial Idli Kadai, was unveiled by the makers on the occasion of Dhanush’s 42nd birthday.

Composed by GV Prakash Kumar, Enna Sugam marks the ninth collaboration between the music director and Dhanush. The duo had last worked together on Dhanush’s previous directorial Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

Enna Sugam sees Dhanush donning multiple hats yet again. Apart from writing the lyrics, he has also lent his voice to the song alongside singer Shweta Mohan.

“Happy bday my dear brother @dhanushkraja god bless u with good health and prosperity … waiting for #idlykadai,” GV Prakash Kumar wrote on X, alongside a photo with Dhanush. The duo are seen standing in front of a piano.

Idli Kadai brings Dhanush and Nithya Menen together after their successful pairing in Thiruchitrambalam. The ensemble cast also features Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Samuthirakani, Sathyaraj and Raj Kiran in pivotal roles.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Kiran Koushik, editor GK Prasanna, art director Jackie and stunt choreographer Peter Hein. The film is jointly produced by Dhanush’s banner Wunderbar Pictures and Akash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures.

Dhanush was last seen in Sekhar Kammula’s crime drama Kuberaa, also starring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.