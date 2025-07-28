Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’ movie wraps filming, set for 2026 release

Netflix’s Heartstopper has officially wrapped filming on its upcoming movie adaptation, which will mark the end of the popular teen romance drama series that first premiered in 2022.

The film, slated to release in 2026, was shot over 34 days from June to late July in the UK. Production was carried out under the codename SUNBEAM and concluded ahead of its originally planned wrap date of August 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Series leads Kit Connor and Joe Locke, who play Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, shared updates on social media confirming the end of filming. Alice Oseman, the author of the graphic novel series, and producer of the Netflix show, also announced the shoot wrap on social media.

As per the Netflix fan blog ‘What’s on Netflix’ the upcoming film is titled Heartstopper: Forever. The story picks up after the events of Season 4. Netflix has released an official synopsis: “Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them”.

“Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever," the synopsis further reads.

The film will bring back the core ensemble cast. Apart from Kit Connor and Joe Locke, who are also credited as executive producers, other returning cast members include Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Jenny Walser, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Cormac Hyde‑Corrin, Rhea Norwood and Nima Taleghani.

The Heartstopper film will serve as the concluding chapter of the series, which has earned acclaim for its portrayal of young queer relationships and mental health themes.