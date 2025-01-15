Neil Gaiman denies sexual assault allegations: ‘I don't accept there was any abuse’

Renowned author Neil Gaiman has publicly denied the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him, claiming that he did not engage in non-consensual sexual activities with anybody. Sharing a statement in his blog on Tuesday, his first since the allegations surfaced, Gaiman said he will “not admit to doing things he didn’t do”.

At least eight women, including a nanny, had accused Gaiman of sexual assault in a recent exposé published by New York Magazine’s Vulture blog, leading to author J.K. Rowling comparing the case with the #MeToo movement against Harvey Weinstein.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling had slammed the literary world for their “strangely muted” response to the allegations against Gaiman.

“Over the past many months, I have watched the stories circulating the internet about me with horror and dismay,” The Sandman author wrote in his blog. “I’ve stayed quiet until now, both out of respect for the people who were sharing their stories and out of a desire not to draw even more attention to a lot of misinformation.”

Gaiman categorically denied any wrongdoing, stating, “I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever…. I don't accept there was any abuse.”

In his post, Gaiman acknowledged that some of the moments described in the allegations were “so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality”.

Gaiman also reflected on his past behaviour, admitting to emotional shortcomings and an inability to fully consider the feelings of others during consensual relationships. “I was emotionally unavailable while being sexually available, self-focused and not as thoughtful as I could or should have been. I was obviously careless with people's hearts and feelings, and that's something that I really, deeply regret,” he added.

The author also said that he has spent months reflecting on his actions. “Like most of us, I’m learning, and I'm trying to do the work needed,” he wrote. “I hope that with the help of good people, I'll continue to grow.”

“To repeat, I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone,” the author re-emphasised.

Gaiman concluded his post by reaffirming his dedication to rebuilding trust with his family, readers, and the broader community. “I will be doing my very best to deserve their trust, as well as the trust of my readers,” he wrote.