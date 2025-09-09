Apoorva Mukhija faces backlash after announcing India tour: ‘Visit my city and do what?’

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija, also known as The Rebel Kid, faced severe backlash on Monday after announcing her India tour, scheduled to take place from October to November this year.

“Rebel & friend’s energy is hitting your city soon! Apoorva aka @the.rebel.kid is going on a nationwide takeover tour. Presented by @empower_live & @savy.ind. India, it’s time to vibe,” wrote organisers Empower Live, sharing a poster of Mukhija’s tour.

Social media users were quick to react to the announcement. “What would she be doing on stage? Talk?” asked one. “The world has gone crazy and unfortunately this is getting the support it never should. What exactly is this tour aimed? To teach more slangs, giving disrespect being shown as cool behaviour, no sense life quotes, and the list goes on,” reads another comment.

“Visit my city and do what?” wrote an Instagram user. Another commented, “I mean coming to do what?”

Lately, Mukhija has been mired in several controversies. In August, Mukhija grabbed headlines after her ex-boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya, dropped a song on Instagram that netizens interpreted as an indirect dig at her.

Earlier this year, the controversial India’s Got Latent episode, featuring Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh and Chanchlani sparked social media outrage following Allahbadia’s distasteful comments about parental sex. Multiple FIRs and complaints were lodged against all the judges.

Mukhija, who was also accused of making an objectionable comment during the show, appeared before the Mumbai police in connection with the case on February 12.

While Mukhija was attending Sabrina Carpenter’s Paris concert in March, she got into an argument with a security personnel. Viral clips show a security guard flashing lights at her and asking her to return to her seat. “Mai maar dungi isko (I will hit him),” Mukhija is heard saying, visibly annoyed.

Mukhija has reportedly distanced herself from old friends and fellow content creators Sufi Motiwala, Anunay Sood, and Rida Tharana.