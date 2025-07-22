Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to fight ‘street-level’ crimes in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Marvel Studios is set to ditch the multiverse plot and return to “street-level” stories — a Spider-Man staple in previous films and animated shows — with the upcoming Tom Holland-starrer film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, studio chief Kevin Feige has said.

The film will also mark the return of The Punisher, the much-loved anti-hero from Daredevil, this time in Spider-Man universe.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will be tackling everyday crime in New York City in the upcoming film, Feige told the US media recently.

He also noted that the approach brings Spider-Man back to his roots, following the events of No Way Home. The new film will focus on Peter’s unwavering commitment to protect the city from local threats rather than larger cosmic dangers.

“Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together. So it’s gonna feel like making (2017’s) Spider-Man 1 again. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together,” Tom Holland said during an interview with YouTube series Flip Your Wig.

Spider-man: No Way Home (2021) picks up after Far From Home, where Peter Parker’s identity is exposed. To fix this, Doctor Strange casts a spell to make everyone forget that Peter is Spider-Man. But the spell goes wrong, bringing villains from other universes into their world. To stop these villains, Peter teams up with alternate versions of Spider-Man (played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield). In the end, Peter convinces Doctor Strange to complete his spell, erasing everyone’s memory of him, including his loved ones, to save reality.

Spider-Man: No Way Home emerged as the seventh highest-grossing movie of all time at the global box office, earning $1.95 billion worldwide, according to Deadline.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige. Zendaya will reprise her role as Michelle Jones-Watson, most commonly known as MJ alongside Tom Holland. The film is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.