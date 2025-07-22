‘Deadlier than Covid-19’: Fans faint, rip clothes, use IV drip at ‘Saiyaara’ screenings, internet in disbelief

A new ‘emotional outbreak’ has taken the country in its grip, and the internet claims it’s deadlier than Covid-19.

Following the July 18 release of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer musical romance drama Saiyaara, videos of young fans fainting mid-scene, breaking into dance in theatres, dropping on one knee to propose mid-climax, and tearing off their clothes in excitement (we are not making this up) have gone viral.

Sample this: A man in his twenties walked into the theatre with an IV drip to watch Saiyaara. Why? He feared he may pass out of emotional distress, his followers claimed.

The Saiyaara effect, as fans call it, is showing no sign of slowing down — even though it may seem absurd to many.

With the tear count surpassing ticket sales, Saiyaara is not only a blockbuster but also a “health hazard”, say netizens.

A few internet users, however, say the trend could be a promotional gimmick aimed at drawing more people to theatres.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer, Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist, Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collaborate on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.

The film’s director, Mohit Suri, known for directing romantic dramas like Awarapan, Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2, has once again aced his sorrowful, tragic romance storytelling.

In a viral video, a young woman was spotted lying unconscious on the floor of a theatre, with everyone around her trying to help her get back to senses. The end credits of Saiyaara and a heart-wrenching song played on the big screen above her.

Another viral video shows a shirtless man thumping his chest vehemently as if the heartbreak on-screen has affected him personally. Next to him, he had other fans cheering for him and encouraging him to indulge in antics.

A social media user posted a compilation video showing theatre audiences crying inconsolably during and after the screening.

But amid the chest-thumping and dramatic breakdowns, were netizens who frowned and rolled their eyes.

“Cringe overloaded” is the most common reaction to the viral videos online.

Social media influencer and comedian Harsh Beniwal shared a parody video, offering a hilarious take on how it would be if the overwhelmed Saiyaara fans met in a room.

The Saiyaara effect has also prompted a discourse on Gen Z and their emotional intelligence.

“How do fake romantic films influence Gen Z sentiment? And, more importantly, what kind of future can we possibly create when emotion-driven thought processes continue to stymie real progress in this country??” an X user asked.

Another netizen shared a compilation video of audiences reacting to Saiyaara. “Crazy scenes in theatres,” he said.

An X user criticised the film for having a negative influence on the younger generation. “Movies like this destroy the lives of many young people. Some even take their own lives after failing in love.”

Released on July 18, the film has so far earned Rs 107.75 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Saiyaara is now the third-highest opening weekend grosser among Hindi films released in 2025. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 113.5 crore nett) and Housefull 5 (Rs 87.5 crore nett) are the only films ahead of the musical romance.